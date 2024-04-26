Mallorcan olive oil ranked 12th in the world

By Annette Christmas • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 17:21

Olíric by Miquel Coll

The prestigious international ‘Evooleum’ award goes to ‘Olíric’ by producer Miquel Coll at the Ses Rotes estate in Sta Eugenia

A limited-edition virgin extra olive oil produced in Santa Eugenia is officially among the 20 best in the world.

The prestigious Evooleum Awards international competition has ranked the limited production organic monovarietal extra virgin olive oil by Olíric 12th among the top 20 with limited productions, meaning less than 2,500 litres.

Arbequina variety olives

Olíric oil is produced in Santa Eugenia with Arbequina variety olives.

Competition was stiff: more than a thousand olive oils from all over the world were submitted.

Vineyard, almond trees and olives

The Coll family has been connected to the land of the Ses Rotes estate for generations. Although the estate used to mainly be used for vineyard and almond groves, olive trees have been cultivated there for two centuries.

Modern olive oil production began at Ses Rotes in 2011.