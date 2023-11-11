Olive Oil Industry Booms In Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 16:14

Image of olive oil products. Credit: Valentyn Volkov / Shutterstock.com

IN what has been a remarkable year for Mallorca, its olive oil industry is experiencing a significant boom.

President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, accompanied by Joan Simonet, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, recently visited Son Mesquidassa’s oil mill in Felanitx, writes Economia de Mallorca.

This visit was part of an initiative to assess the progress of the current olive harvest for the Mallorca oil Designation of Origin (DO).

Importance Of Olive Oil Industry

Prohens expressed her admiration for the sector’s growth, stating, ‘We are facing a clear example, if not the best, of a living primary sector, which we want to accompany and support because it is key for our Islands.’ This year’s data is particularly impressive, with over 2.5 million kilos of olives harvested and more than 350,000 litres of oil assigned DO.

The Government is showing strong commitment to the primary sector, as evidenced by the increased budget allocation for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, set to reach €152 million next year, an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023.

‘The primary sector is not a decoration for us, but rather it is an economic sector, which we want to make profitable,’ Prohens emphasised. Despite the challenges, particularly those related to insularity, Mallorca’s local and quality products, notably its olive oil, are seen as a guarantee of success.

Joan Simonet highlighted the unique quality of the DO Aceite de Mallorca, noting its resilience against the price increases affecting other oils. ‘Purchasing Mallorca oil is an excellent opportunity for the consumer, since they consume a more sustainable product and at the same time helps in the fight against climate change,’ Simonet explained.

Building For The Future

The visit, which also included Catalina Soler, Mayor of Felanitx, and other notable figures, was an opportunity to review provisional data on olive harvesting and oil production. The figures are promising, with a 51 per cent increase in olive collection and a production of 359,062 litres of extra virgin olive oil.

The DO Aceite de Mallorca has seen a growth in its number of producers, cultivated area, and olive trees, indicating a robust and expanding sector. This growth is not only a testament to the hard work of Mallorcan farmers but also to the island’s dedication to preserving and promoting its agricultural heritage.

Mallorca’s olive oil industry is more than just a commercial venture, it is a vital part of the island’s identity, connecting its people to their island heritage.