By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 0:39

Search for missing canoeist on Catalonia's Deva river called off after discovery of body. image: guardia civil

A body has been found in the search for a missing French canoeist on the river Deva in Catalonia



The search operation that was initiated earlier today, Monday, April 11, for a missing canoeist in the river Deva in Cantabria, has been terminated after a lifeless body was discovered. A 49-year-old man of French nationality had been reported missing this morning.

A body was found reportedly trapped between rocks, logs and undergrowth. This tragic find was made in the same area that the man had last been seen in, located between La Hermida and Hermida gorge in Urdon.

Due to the difficult terrain, and coupled with the force of the water, rescue work to recover the body was complicated for the emergency teams involved. They eventually retrieved the body, which was subsequently transferred to the Tama helipad by order of the judicial authority.

As reported by 112 emergency services of Cantabria, they received a call at around 10am from the affected person’s partner, informing them of the incident. They had apparently been descending the river basin with another person in two inflatable kayaks when the boat capsized, and the man went missing shortly after.

The search operation was coordinated by the General Directorate of the Interior of the Government of Cantabria. Rescue helicopters had been deployed, along with Guardia Civil officers, who carried out a tracking operation along the course of the river.

Technicians from the regional Civil Protection service; 112 firefighters; members of the GREIM and the GEAS; underwater and logistics teams from the Red Cross; members of the Government’s Natural Environment, and groups of Civil Protection volunteers, also participated in the search operation, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.