Trending:

ING Bank issues SMS scam warning

By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 18:46

ING Bank issues SMS scam warning Credit: Twitter @ING_es

ING Bank Spain has issued a statement on social media warning their clients of a new SMS scam.

On Wednesday 13, April the ING bank informed its clients via social media that they have suffered a new cyberattack by hackers, posing as ING to gain access to users’ personal data. The scam involves the bank user receiving a text message or an email requesting their personal details and PIN to solve some suspicious transactions made by their bank account.

Then a “specialised fraud expert” calls the user to “help” gaining their trust so as to then use the information provided in the validation SMS and authorise their own fraudulent operations.

Credit: Twitter @ING_es

ING reminds its clients that a bank will never ask its clients for their passwords by SMS or over the phone, stating: “If you are in anyway suspicious about the person calling, hang up immediately. We will never ask you to verify your personal details via a link included in an SMS or an email”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Beware: Spain warns of scam DGT email