By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 18:46
ING Bank issues SMS scam warning Credit: Twitter @ING_es
On Wednesday 13, April the ING bank informed its clients via social media that they have suffered a new cyberattack by hackers, posing as ING to gain access to users’ personal data. The scam involves the bank user receiving a text message or an email requesting their personal details and PIN to solve some suspicious transactions made by their bank account.
Then a “specialised fraud expert” calls the user to “help” gaining their trust so as to then use the information provided in the validation SMS and authorise their own fraudulent operations.
En la primera escena te llega un SMS/email que te pide tus datos personales y tu PIN para solucionar unas supuestas actividades sospechosas en tu cuenta… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9lfSs6P8a
— ING España (@ING_es) April 12, 2022
ING reminds its clients that a bank will never ask its clients for their passwords by SMS or over the phone, stating: “If you are in anyway suspicious about the person calling, hang up immediately. We will never ask you to verify your personal details via a link included in an SMS or an email”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
