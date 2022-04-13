By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 18:08

Spain protests at the arrival of a US nuclear submarine in Gibraltar

Spain has lodged a diplomatic protest over the arrival of nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia in Gibraltar

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Spanish Government has lodged a diplomatic protest with the United States over the arrival of the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia in the port of Gibraltar scheduled for Wednesday 13, April.

The Spanish authorities have expressed their irritation at the choice of Gibraltar as the port of call for the submarine, seeing as they could offer the Rota naval base as a port for the submarine , where, the US Georgia anchored in August 2020, as reported by The Diplomat.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has reportedly reminded the US authorities of the existing facilities at the Rota naval base, which is used by the US and located a few miles from Gibraltar. In addition, Spain has implemented usual protocols to ensure that this type of nuclear submarine stopover takes place with the maximum safety guarantees for its citizens as well as the environment.

The port of Gibraltar, with its internal waters, was ceded by Spain to the United Kingdom under Article X of the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht, so Spain cannot prevent such calls from taking place. Therefore, Foreign Ministry sources have reportedly explained to Spain that they cannot prevent this type of stopover, leading to protests from environmental groups and citizens in the area.

The duration of the submarine’s stopover in Gibraltar, as well as its reasons for being there, are currently unknown, but sources consulted by The Diplomat ruled out the possibility that the submarine is stopping for repairs.