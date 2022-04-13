By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 18:08
Spain protests at the arrival of a US nuclear submarine in Gibraltar
The Spanish Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Spanish Government has lodged a diplomatic protest with the United States over the arrival of the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia in the port of Gibraltar scheduled for Wednesday 13, April.
The Spanish authorities have expressed their irritation at the choice of Gibraltar as the port of call for the submarine, seeing as they could offer the Rota naval base as a port for the submarine , where, the US Georgia anchored in August 2020, as reported by The Diplomat.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry has reportedly reminded the US authorities of the existing facilities at the Rota naval base, which is used by the US and located a few miles from Gibraltar. In addition, Spain has implemented usual protocols to ensure that this type of nuclear submarine stopover takes place with the maximum safety guarantees for its citizens as well as the environment.
The port of Gibraltar, with its internal waters, was ceded by Spain to the United Kingdom under Article X of the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht, so Spain cannot prevent such calls from taking place. Therefore, Foreign Ministry sources have reportedly explained to Spain that they cannot prevent this type of stopover, leading to protests from environmental groups and citizens in the area.
The duration of the submarine’s stopover in Gibraltar, as well as its reasons for being there, are currently unknown, but sources consulted by The Diplomat ruled out the possibility that the submarine is stopping for repairs.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.