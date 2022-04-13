By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 11:59
Andalusia traffic journeys to increase to almost 1.8M from today
The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) expects around 1,764,000 journeys to be made in Andalusia during the second phase of Easter Week 2022, which starts this Wednesday and ends on Monday 18. This figure represents 21% of the 8.4 million expected at national level.
The DGT has explained in a statement that to ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic in the most important period of Easter Week in terms of volume with an average of 1,410,103 journeys per day, the DGT has prepared a special device that will be put in to action this Wednesday at 15.00 hours, except in Catalonia where it will be put in to action tomorrow.
According to the DGT, traffic problems and traffic jams at exits and accesses to large urban centres will occur this Wednesday, increasing as the afternoon progresses until around 11.pm when travellers are estimated to have arrived at their destinations.
A statement issued said: “Throughout the afternoon and evening, traffic management and regulation measures will be take place on the busiest roads to encourage vehicles to leave the major urban centres.The worst times for this day (Wednesday) will be from 13:00 to 24:00.”
For Easter Week as a whole, the DGT previously estimated that there would be 14.6 million long-distance journeys, 2.1% less than in 2019 – the last year of reference as it was the last without restrictions on mobility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
