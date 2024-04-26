Earth Day in Rincon de la Victoria

Trending:

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Celebrating Earth's Champions Image: CMR Rincón de la Victoria

IN a remarkably productive day for environmental conservation, CMR Rincon de la Victoria, Young Explorers, and Mapfre Volunteers joined forces to conduct a thorough cleanup of Totalán Stream, from its banks to the outskirts of Totalán. Every bit of trash collected contributes to protecting the environment and they collected over 130kg of rubbish.

Crafting Homes for Local Biodiversity

But that’s not all, efforts were also made to create a welcoming home for some beloved creatures. A significant number of lizard shelters, bird nest boxes, and insect hotels were crafted. These structures will provide shelter and security for the local biodiversity.

Every Effort Counts: Making a Difference Together

For Earth Day, they celebrated with tangible actions demonstrating their commitment to caring for the planet. Every small effort counts, and by working together like these local groups everyone can make a difference. The CMR is an environmental and educational association based in Rincón de la Victoria. Together with its sister project – Young Explorers – it forms a leading entity for all nature and research enthusiasts.

