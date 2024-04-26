Almeria’s new dog-friendly beach

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 14:33

Image of a dog-friendly beach. Credit: amfroey/Shutterstock.com

After years of deliberation, the Cuevas del Almanzora Town Council has successfully secured permission to establish a dog-friendly beach along its coastline.

On Friday, April 26, the Ministry of the Environment has given the green light for the adaptation of a stretch at Cala de la Invincible.

This location, beneath the Sierra Almagrera and next to to the former Blanquizares barracks, is now set to become the first canine beach in the Levante region of Almeria, making it the third across the province.

The designated area stretches just over 230 metres of fine sand and crystal-clear water. Already, preparations are underway to adapt the beach with the necessary signage and facilities that comply with animal welfare and coastal regulations. These measures will ensure a safe, enjoyable environment where visitors can freely bring their pets.

Local councillor for Animal Welfare, Maria del Mar Rico, explained that the City Council works daily, not only to comply with the most recent regulations on animal welfare but also to improve the lives of pets and their owners by giving them more and better spaces for their recreation, as well as supporting initiatives that aim to care for and protect animals.

This development marks a significant advancement in public spaces dedicated to pet-friendly activities within Cuevas del Almanzora, following the opening of the first dog park in 2021.