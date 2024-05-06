By Anna Ellis •
Elche Local Police arrested a 29-year-old British driver after a routine check revealed that the English document he presented for driving was counterfeit.
The arrest took place during a standard security check on vehicles and occupants along Avenida Alcalde Vicente Quiles, near the Municipal Park and Renfe station.
Officers stopped a car, and the driver produced a UK driving licence.
However, upon inspection, the police found several discrepancies that raised doubts about its authenticity.
According to the police report, the document lacked essential security features and the driver could not provide satisfactory explanations regarding the fake document.
Instances of foreign citizens possessing counterfeit documentation have increased in recent years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This trend has prompted law enforcement agencies to enhance agent training to detect such forgeries, which can closely resemble genuine documents.
Miguel Hernández International Airport in Alicante-Elche is identified as a hotspot for this type of crime, requiring increased vigilance from the National Police Corps, particularly with passengers from non-EU Schengen countries like the UK.
