The Five Bone Hotel: A haven for Ppets in the heart of Almeria

By EWN • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:43

Tucked away in the serene town of Turre, Almería, The Five Bone Hotel stands as a testament to comprehensive pet care and love.

For 24 years, this establishment has been more than just a kennel or cattery; it’s a fully licensed and legal retreat where pets receive the highest standard of care, from grooming and teeth cleaning to the warm embrace of a home away from home

What sets The Five Bone Hotel apart is not just its wide array of services but the depth of care and expertise behind each service. With almost 50 years of combined experience in animal care, including vet nursing, grooming, and dog walking, the team at The Five Bone Hotel brings both passion and professionalism to their work. This dedication to excellence is why clients travel from as far as Alicante and Baza to entrust their beloved pets to The Five Bone Hotel.

Despite its long-standing reputation for quality and care, The Five Bone Hotel continues to offer the best prices, ensuring that top-tier pet care is accessible to all. The facility’s commitment to legal compliance and ethical service further reassures pet owners that their furry friends are in the safest hands.

For those interested in boarding or grooming services, The Five Bone Hotel is ready to welcome your pets into their loving environment. Boarding enquiries can be made by phone at 630 234 556, while grooming and other services can be discussed via WhatsApp or phone at 662 344 734. The team is available from 09:30 to 12:30 and 18:00 to 19:00 from Monday to Saturday, and 09:30 to 10:30 on Sundays, ensuring they are there when you and your pets need them the most, but closed to the public on Fiesta days.

To learn more about The Five Bone Hotel and the comprehensive care they offer, visit their Facebook page or their website at fivebonehotel.com. It’s not just a place for pets to stay; it’s a place where they are treated like family, where every dog wag and cat purr is a testament to the love and care that define The Five Bone Hotel.

Sponsored