Dublin pub’s controversial dress code

By John Ensor • Published: 02 May 2024 • 16:54

Pints of Guinness lined up on the bar. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com

An Irish pub has faced criticism after it posted a list of house rules that includes a surprising dress code.

Dempsey’s Bar a newly opened pub in Balbriggan, Dublin, has prominently displayed its conditions on a plaque outside the venue, including a series of stipulations concerning age, dress, and conduct.

New rules spark online debate

According to Dublin Live, the plaque states, ‘The management strictly reserves the right to refuse admission to the premises. Strictly over 23s. Proof of age required.’

It further details dress code requirements: ‘A neat fashionable dress code is required. T-shirts, round-necks, and trainers may only be allowed at the discretion of the staff/management.’ Moreover, the sign specifies, ‘No hoodies, baseball hats, beanies or coats to be worn upon entry.’

It also notes, ‘No collections or ticket selling, etc. Patrons are advised that the entire premises is CCTV covered, and such footage may be used in evidence where an incident has occurred or requested by the garda.’

Public reaction

However, it was the reference to ‘no. . .coats’ that drew most attention. One person posted on Facebook, ‘Lol. So, no coats but doesn’t mention Track Suits, lol. And what do you wear in winter or at Christmas. Lol, no coats.’ Another wrote ‘So you can’t wear a coat going into a pub. Do they realise this is Ireland, ffs.’

Critics also question the exclusion of casual wear, ‘It’s not the 90s anymore. No trainers or T-shirts? They may as well have put over 50’s on the sign.’

On the other hand, some locals appreciate the stricter dress code. A Facebook user commented, ‘Go out in Dublin and you see the same everywhere. Will be nice to have a reason to doll up going out, there’s nothing wrong with neat dress being essential. You can go to any pub in the town in trackies/jerseys etc.’

Another supporter stated, ‘Everyone should be embracing and supporting a new business in our town not slating and criticising every bit of it before it even opens!’