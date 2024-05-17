Gibraltar border talks continue apace

By John Smith •
The four main participants in the talks
Rumours suggest that the Spanish Government is anxious to conclude a final agreement over the Spain/Gibraltar border prior to the European elections on June 9.
Certainly the matter does seem to be accelerating as on Thursday May 16, another high level meeting took place in Brussels.
Those attending were European Commission Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, together with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo (and other Gibraltar delegates)
According to the Gibraltar Government, this was the second meeting in this format, building on significant progress of 12 April and at this latest meeting “discussions took place in a constructive atmosphere, with important breakthroughs and additional areas of agreement. All sides are reassured that the agreement is getting closer.”
The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an EU-UK Agreement to bring confidence, legal certainty and stability to the lives and livelihoods of the people of the whole region, by protecting and improving economy, trade, mobility, environment and social wellbeing.
The people of Gibraltar have since Brexit (ironically ‘initiated’ by David Cameron) taken to social media to complain about the treatment being received by those wishing to cross the border and the fact is that in recent months the Spanish side has made it increasingly more difficult for those residing in Gibraltar who were not born there or are not EU citizens to actually cross.
The major sticking point for most Gibraltarians is the lack of real information and the fear that Frontex immigration forces at the airport and port will include Spanish officers.

