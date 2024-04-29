Rowdy passengers: Dublin – Ibiza flight diverted to Palma

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 9:43

Guardia Civil, Palma. Shutterstock

Drunk passengers attacked a flight attendant and the plane was forced to divert to PMI, where the aggressors were arrested.

Inebriated passengers attacked a flight attendant during flight flight RYR9177/FR9177 from Dublin to Ibiza on Saturday 27 April, causing it to be diverted to Palma.

Palma airport received notification that a passenger on a Ryanair plane needed medical assistance at 1:15 p.m.

Emergency services and the Guardia Civil set off to meet the flight, which had taken off from Dublin at 9.40 am.

Flight attendantneeded medical attention

A group of drunk passengers had allegedly assaulted one of the airline’s flight attendants, causing her to become very agitated. According to witnesses, she was very upset and about to burst into tears.

Several of the aggressors were detained by Guardia Civil police, which have a patrol at the airport.

The flight attendant required medical assistance, so a substitute had to be brought in.

The delayed flight finally arrived at Ibiza at around 3 pm, almost three hours late.