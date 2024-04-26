By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 15:00

Get ready to feast: Elche's street food market returns. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche has announced that the eagerly awaited “Elx Street Food Market,” is set to take place on the Paseo de la Estación during the weekend of May 3 to 5.

Caridad Martínez, the Councillor for Festivities, has extended a warm invitation to locals and visitors to join in the festivities, which promise a yummy gastronomic experience accompanied by an array of concerts.

This year, the market boasts 15 food trucks offering a diverse selection of national and international cuisine, alongside approximately twenty stalls featuring crafts and jewellery.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can also enjoy six concerts featuring acts such as King, a Queen tribute group, and “Beetle’s Kids,” among others.

In addition to the culinary delights and live music, there will be activities for children such as comedy shows and face painting.

Event organiser, Amadou Sow, expressed his optimism for this year’s event, aiming to surpass 25,000 attendees and highlighting the format’s popularity and ongoing evolution to introduce new features.

The market will be open on Friday, May 3, from 6:30.PM until midnight, Saturday, May 4, from midday to midnight, and Sunday, May 5, from midday until 10:00.PM.

Admission is free.