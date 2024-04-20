10th anniversary concerts

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 8:24
Photo: Facebook / Touch of Class
Touch of Class, an amateur entertainment group who sing at events on the Costa del Sol and organise charity fundraising concerts, are ready to go for the new season of 2024.
Their director has been working hard designing the new 10 year anniversary show and they have started rehearsing for the show which will be at St. Andrews Church Hall in Los Boliches on Friday May 10 at 6pm and Saturday May 11 at 4pm.
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Touch of Class as they perform a selection of entertainment from the last 10 years. Tickets are €10, to book call 684 395 018 or email: touchofclasstickets@gmail.com.
The group also really need some new members, so if you know of anybody who would be interested in joining then tell them to get in touch. No experience is necessary, if you can sing do a little dancing or just want to work backstage or making the tea, that would be great. They are a very friendly group.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
