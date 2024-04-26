By Kevin Fraser Park •
Torremolinos will be the starting point for AFESOL’s suicide prevention walk, ‘Darkness into light’, which is celebrating its ninth edition on the Costa del Sol and consists of a charity walk of 5 km at dawn to symbolise the path from darkness to light.
It will take place on Saturday May 11, starting at Plaza del Remo in Torremolinos at 6am, and will take you to El Bil Bil Castle in Benalmádena Costa and back to the starting point, where it will end.
“I would like to thank the Torremolinos Town Hall for being here with us again this year to help with mental health issues”, said Cristian González, vice-president of the Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol, (AFESOL).
You can now register online to take part in this walk, through the website http://www.darknessintolight.com or at the AFESOL Mental Health centres in Benalmádena and Estepona. Registration costs €26 for adults and €5 for children between 6 and 17 years old, and there are also options for families of two adults and up to 5 children for €62.
All proceeds from the registration fees will go towards suicide awareness programmes, as well as intervention and support for people who have suffered the loss of a loved one as a result of suicide.
This is a worldwide campaign promoted by the Irish foundation ‘Pieta House’, which works on suicide prevention. The campaign started in Dublin 15 years ago and has spread to many more countries, reaching a total of 200,000 participants worldwide.
