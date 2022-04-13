Portuguese cops ‘WILL continue to investigate Madeleine McCann disappearance’ as Met probe ends

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 9:17

Credit: Findmadeleine.com

Portuguese cops ‘WILL continue to investigate Madeleine McCann disappearance’ as the Met probe ends later this year.

Sources have revealed that the Portuguese authorities believe that abandoning the case is “completely out of the question”. As reported by The Sun on April 13, the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance will be continued by Portuguese police. Madeleine went missing in 2007 and was last seen Praia da Luz.

According to Portugal’s Attorney General’s Office investigations will continue. A spokesperson explained: “The investigation is proceeding, with the inquiry not having a final conclusion yet.”

It is expected that Scotland Yard will end its probe into Madeleine’s disappearance later this year. Sources in Portugal have revealed that the Portuguese police will carry on investigating the disappearance despite the Met probe winding down.

Germany is set to wind down its investigation too, this means that prime suspect Christian B will probably not be charged.

Matters are complicated due to a law which means that certain prosecutions cannot take place after 15 years. MDM Legal’s Spencer Dohner, commented on the 15-year timescale. The lawyer explained: “If Madeleine is dead and was murdered the cut-off point for prosecution would be the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

He went on to add: “If she were found alive and had been the victim of sex crimes as a minor, legal proceedings could take place until she was 23.”

