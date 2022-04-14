Aldi under fire over suggesting customers eat full English in an Easter egg

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 7:48

Aldi comes under fire for suggesting customers eat a full English breakfast in an Easter egg. The company took to social media to share its crazy Easter idea.

Supermarket chain Aldi came up with a horrifying Easter breakfast suggestion on April 12. They suggested that customers start Sunday morning with an Easter egg filled with a full English breakfast. Aldi shared a less than appetising photo too.

Alongside the photo, Aldi commented: “Don’t let your beans run off the plate, serve your Easter breakfast in a bowl instead. And with this one, you can eat it once you’re done.”

Customers were surprised at the joke idea and soon joined in the conversation. One person commented: “What is this madness?”

Another person added: “Enough is enough. This is almost as bad as beans on crumpets.”

One customer said that Aldi was ruining their favourite foods and commented: “Why are you ruining two of my favourite things?!”

Heinz suggested they could offer up a special edition tin of Salted Caramel Beanz to go with an Easter egg. They commented: “We see your English Breakfast and we raise you Salted Caramel Beanz. The only Beanz that belong in an Easter egg this weekend…”

Aldi even suggested adding a cup of tea to half an Easter egg, as reported by The Mirror. They tweeted: “Chocolate Egg bowls aren’t just for food. Pop the kettle on and start your morning right with a big Chocolate Bowl of Tea.”

The bazaar conversation carried on and one customer asked if Aldi was “okay.” Aldi replied: “We sell canoes and limited edition angel delights in the same aisle, of course we aren’t okay.”

Don’t let your beans run off the plate, serve your Easter breakfast in a bowl instead. And with this one, you can eat it once you’re done. 👀 Would you give it a go @HeinzUK? #EggcellentAldi pic.twitter.com/QnUQwo67mH — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 12, 2022

