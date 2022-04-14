WATCH: Atletico Madrid players rage in tunnel after loss to Manchester City in Champions League

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 0:51

WATCH: Atletico Madrid players rage in the tunnel following their loss to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Šime Vrsaljko appears to spit at the Man City players.

VIDEO footage has emerged at the end of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League game on Wednesday, April 13 which appears to show one of the Madrid players spitting towards the Man City team.

Croatian international Šime Vrsaljko appears to spit toward England full-back Kyle Walker, as tensions continued to boil over after Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by the English side at the quarter-final stage.

The unverified footage shows Vrsaljko having to be held back by staff from the Spanish club as tempers from the end of the game spilt over into the tunnel.

Although the game ended 0-0, it was full of drama at the end.

At the final whistle, the teams entered into a 12-man brawl, with Montenegrin footballer Stefan Savić even headbutting City forward Raheem Sterling during the clash between both sets of players on the touchline.

Savić also pulled at the hair of Man City player Jack Grealish and somehow managed to avoid being sent off.

That honour was left to Brazilian Felipe who was sent off for striking Phil Foden in the 90th minute.

Spanish police were forced to intervene as scenes got ugly.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will now move on from the game and will face Atletico’s rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

To complete the all Spanish vs English semi-finals, Liverpool were drawn to face Villareal, who overcame Benfica and Bayern Munich respectively.

