Early start this season for El Campello’s lifesaving service

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 18:56

RAPID RESCUE: Yellow flag on Carrer la Mar beach, but strong currents still a hazard Photo credit: El Campello town hall

EL CAMPELLO’S lifesavers carried out their first rescue this season on April 13, just four days after the service commenced.

The yellow “swim with caution” flag was flying on the Carrer la Mar beach that day but the lifeguards had to help an adult and his two small daughters to return to the beach

They had entered a zone marked out with red pennants owing to the dangerous currents there but, when warned them to leave the zone, found they could not reach the shore.

Rescuers easily removed the two girls but it took them longer to help their father from the water, owing to state of the sea.

Paramedics checking the family found they were all in good health, despite detecting tachycardia and the beginnings of hypothermia in the father. All were later transferred to hospital in an ambulance alerted by El Campello’s Policia Local.