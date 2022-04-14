Early start this season for El Campello’s lifesaving service

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 18:56
RAPID RESCUE: Yellow flag on Carrer la Mar beach, but strong currents still a hazard
Photo credit: El Campello town hall
EL CAMPELLO’S lifesavers carried out their first rescue this season on April 13, just four days after the service commenced.
The yellow “swim with caution” flag was flying on the Carrer la Mar beach that day but the lifeguards had to help an adult and his two small daughters to return to the beach
They had entered a zone marked out with red pennants owing to the dangerous currents there but, when warned them to leave the zone, found they could not reach the shore.
Rescuers easily removed the two girls but it took them longer to help their father from the water, owing to state of the sea.
Paramedics checking the family found they were all in good health, despite detecting tachycardia and the beginnings of hypothermia in the father. All were later transferred to hospital in an ambulance alerted by El Campello’s Policia Local.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
