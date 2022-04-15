Nijar beaches were back to normal in time for Easter

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 23:11

NIJAR: Storm damage repaired in time for Easter Photo credit: Nijar town hall

DESPITE unremitting rains and gales, Nijar’s beaches were ready for Easter.

Once the storms had abated, the town hall’s Municipal Services department worked from Agua Amarga to San Jose, cleaning debris from the beaches, levelling sand, replacing walkways and foot showers in record time.

Visiting the municipality’s beaches with the Junta’s Tourism delegate Vicente Garcia Egea on April 12, Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez Felices was confident that tourists and residents alike would find the beaches in good condition.

“Despite significant damage our basic infrastructure allows us to carry out repairs in very little time,” the mayor said.

“The beaches were soon back to normal in optimum condition and looked as they do in the summer.”

Perez Felices also pointed out that images circulating on the social media gave the impression that the storm damage was irreparable or at least far worse than it really was.

“This discouraged both advance and last-minute bookings, but we were able to guarantee that the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, from the first to last beach and from the first to last bar, hotel and rural accommodation was more than prepared to meet the demands of holiday visitors,” she said.