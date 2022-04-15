Paint and win in Vera’s open-air art marathon on May 15

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 18:49

ART MARATHON: Vera’s Open-air Painting Competion will be held on May 15 Photo credit: Ismael Olea

VERA town hall announced the 19th edition of the Open-air Painting Marathon which, weather permitting, will take place on May 15.

This national competition was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic but comes back stronger than ever this year with prizes totalling €9,300 said Vera’s Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros.

As well as awards of €2,000, €1,200 and €1,000 for the three best paintings, this year sees two additional prizes. The Premio Andalucia de Acuarela (Andalucia Watercolour prize) worth €1,300 has been donated by Grupo Vera Import and the Premio Provincial 2022 sponsored by the town hall will bring the winner €800.

There are also five runners-up prizes of €600 donated by local firms.

“The competition attracts top-level painters from all over the country,” Caparros said.

“Some even come from abroad to capture our municipality’s most picturesque and significant places.”

The councillor thanked Afipintura for once again organising the competition: “The association is a cultural model for Vera and does commendable work.”

Afipintura not only called on artists to take part in the competition, but also encouraged Vera’s local population to “watch and enjoy” the incredible atmosphere that will surround the artists working in the streets.

More information about the competition is available from the town hall’s www.vera.es website or by emailing the [email protected] address.