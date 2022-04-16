By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 April 2022 • 7:52

Scam warning as cold-callers offer £150 energy bill rebate Source; Pixabay

A new scam is in operation in the UK with the Local Government Association (LGA) warning that cold-callers are pretending to be from councils with an offer of a £150 energy bill rebate.

The scammers are taking advantage of the one-off rebate offer that is available for most A to D band properties, asking for bank details so they can credit the money into accounts.

The LGA says however that council’s will never ask for bank details over the phone with those who pay by direct debit and who are entitled to the rebate, receiving the money directly into their account. Those who do not pay by direct debit will have received a letter from their council explaining how to go about claiming.

The warning again asks people to remain vigilant and not to respond to texts, emails or calls that ask for personal details of any kind.

Cllr Mohan Iyengar, Vice-Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “Councils are working hard to ensure eligible residents receive their energy rebate payments as soon as possible, however criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to take advantage of the financial worries people are facing and as a result many of these scams look legitimate on first impression.

“Anyone can fall victim to a scam, and we urge people of all ages to brush up on the tell-tale signs, and the support available to those who need it.

“If you get sent a message that you believe to be fraudulent, you can report it to your mobile phone provider or by forwarding the message to 7726, a free reporting service provided by phone operators. You should also report the scam to Action Fraud to help others avoid falling victim in the future.”

The scam warning is the latest to make an offer in return for bank details, this time a £150 energy bill rebate.

