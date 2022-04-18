By Guest Writer • 18 April 2022 • 16:58

On stage with the orchestra Credit: Paul Maxwel

FOLLOW the Yellow Brick Road to the Red Piano in Benalmadena Auditorium as Piano Man Paul Maxwel presents his Elton John Experience on Saturday April 23.

Having received so much praise for last year’s performance at the Marbella Arena with the Malaga Symphony Orchestra, popular singer Maxwel brings his live band to the Benalmadena Auditorium with a 90-minute show.

Don’t expect Paul to come on stage with huge glasses, platform boots and feathers as this isn’t a tribute but a celebration of one of his favourite performers and many have compared his voice to that of Sir Elton, but he is a musician and performer in his own right and has created some new arrangements to suit his style.

Having supported such stars as Michael Bolton, Tony Hadley, Lionel Richie, Simple Red, Seal, George Benson and many others he has proven how good he is but this new show which is touring Spain has given him a new audience.

Tickets cost €20 plus booking fee in advance or €25 on the night where you can enjoy a selection of the songs from the Rocket Man’s 31 studio albums.

