Copa del Rey final to generate €45m in Sevilla with 80 per cent hotel occupancy

By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 23:55

Photo of La Cartuja stadium in Sevilla. image: wikipedia

Sevilla is set to pull in €45m with the final of the Copa del Rey generating hotel occupancy of 80 per cent

The final of the Copa del Rey will take place this Saturday, April 23, at the La Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla. Local club Real Betis will face Valencia. Economic forecasts predict that the city’s businesses can benefit economically by as much as €45m during this weekend.

According to Manuel Cornax, president of the Association of Hotels in Sevilla and Province, current data show that hotel occupancy already stands at around 80 per cent. Last-minute reservations are going to be difficult he suggests, with hotel rooms costing around €200 each since “the high demand and the proximity of the sporting event set the price on the rise”.

As the president points out, there are also bound to be many who will visit the city without a ticket. They will still be able to watch the final on the giant screens that will be erected around the city, also having the opportunity to explore Sevilla.

Mr Cornas stressed that this is a welcome situation, not only for the hotel occupation “but for the promotion of the city, again, at a national and international level”.

Antonio Muñoz, the city’s mayor, voiced his delight at the projected economic estimates for business owners around his city. He called it “good news from the point of view of economic injection”, while pointing to the various potential expenditure that will be made by the public this weekend in shops, hotels, transport, and others, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.