Big Ben: Gaby Roslin reveals ‘weirdest thing happened’ at London landmark.

The clock has recently been renovated but appears to be ‘broken’.

POPULAR British TV presenter Gaby Roslin has revealed that the ‘weirdest thing happened’ at the London landmark of Big Ben today, Tuesday, April 19.

The former Children in Need telethon host was at Big Ben, which has recently been the subject of major renovation works, and told her fans on Instagram that something had gone wrong.

The 57-year-old said: “Big Ben is back but the weirdest thing happened.

“It was 12.45 and Big Ben said it was midday? Everyone was standing around for the 12 bongs but because the time was wrong it wasn’t bonging.”

The London landmark Big Ben returned to action this spring with a fresh new look after large-scale restoration works started in August 2017 that left the clock’s hands stopped and its bell silent.

She continued: “Everyone was rather confused as was I! What happened to the bongs? Then someone obviously changed the clock face and suddenly it was 12.45 again. Very odd indeed!”

The former Big Breakfast host recently shared a picture with her 193k IG followers of her enjoying the Easter sunshine.

Alongside the picture, which was liked by nearly 2k people, the ‘That Gaby Roslin Podcast’ host wrote: “Day off in a country pub garden in the sunshine with a tonic in hand. Whatever you’re doing today I do hope you’re smiling.”

