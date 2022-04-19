Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso announces new sponsorship deal.

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 April 2022 • 15:30

The Alpine F1 driver told fans “exciting plans” are on the way.

LEGENDARY Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso has announced a new sponsorship deal with motorsport brand Castrol and has told his fans on social media that “exciting plans” are on the way.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 19, the former two-time world champion revealed: “I am pleased to announce that I will be working more closely with the Castrol brand going forward.”

The Alpine F1 Team driver added: “Castrol is a brand that has an amazing history in motorsport and produces a wide range of high tech lubricant products and services.”

Alonso, who became the first Formula 1 world champion to run the Dakar Rally in 2020, urged his 4.1 million IG followers to “watch out for more” as he revealed he took a supercar from the iconic motorsport brand out for a few laps in Australia.

“It was great to take the Castrol supercar for a few hot laps in Australia and we have some exciting plans with Castrol over the next few months so watch out for more from myself and Castrol,” the 40-year-old said.

The Spaniard returned to Formula One following his stint in the Dakar Rally and joined the Alpine F1 Team in 2020, replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the 2021 season.

During his debut season for the team, Alonso finished in 10th place with 81 points after managing one podium finish.

