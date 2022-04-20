The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, April 19, This data is now collected only twice-weekly from the autonomous communities, on Fridays and Tuesdays.

Tuesday’s report reveals a total of 74,679 new cases of coronavirus, of which 35,456 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 11,736,893 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the average incidence rate of infections in Spain – in people over 60 years of age, stands at 505.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Tuesday 12, this figure was notified as being 435.42.

This means that an increase of more than 70 points has occurred in the last seven days. A total of 62,312 positives have been registered in this over 60s age group in the past two weeks.

Another 455 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered, 187 of which were in the last seven days. That brings the total number of deaths in Spain to 103,721 people since the pandemic began.

There are currently 5,635 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain (compared to 4,779 a week ago). A total of 345 patients are in an ICU (368 were registered last Tuesday).

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 4.59 per cent (compared to 3.87 per cent last Tuesday), while in ICUs it is at 3.84 per cent (compared to 4.07 per cent a week ago).

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.