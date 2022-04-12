By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 17:53
Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, April 12.
The Ministry of Health has released the twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, April 12, with data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 34,727 new cases of coronavirus have been registered.
From that total, 15,845 have occurred in people over 60 years of age, and brings the total number of infections in Spain to 11,662,214 since the start of the pandemic.
Today’s average accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, shows an increase of 15 points, standing at 435.42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Friday 8, this number stood at 420.17.
In the past two weeks, a total of 53,635 positives have been registered in this age group of people over 60.
Another 162 deaths have been reported, of which 161 have been registered in the last week. This brings the total number of deaths from Covid in Spain to 103,266 people since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 4,779 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 368 in an ICU. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.87 per cent (compared to 3.46 per cent last Tuesday 5), and in ICUs at 4.07 per cent (compared to 4.41 per cent of a week ago), as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.