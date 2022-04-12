By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 17:53

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, April 12.

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, April 12, released by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has released the twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, April 12, with data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 34,727 new cases of coronavirus have been registered.

From that total, 15,845 have occurred in people over 60 years of age, and brings the total number of infections in Spain to 11,662,214 since the start of the pandemic.