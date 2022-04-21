By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 10:58

Putin reportedly orders his troops NOT to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Russian leader already called the operation in the Ukrainian city a ‘success’.

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin reportedly orders his troops NOT to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to his defence minister on Thursday, April 21.

Putin, who declared the military operation a ‘success’ in the Ukrainian city, instead wants to block the Azovstal steel plant – where Ukrainian forces are taking shelter – “so that not even a fly comes through.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said: “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic have liberated Mariupol. The remnants of the nationalist formations took refuge in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant.”

With the Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the steel plant, Shoigu said the Russian military would “need about three to four days” to take complete control over Mariupol, however, Putin has decided against further attacks.

Russian media reports suggest that their president considered storming the plant as “inappropriate and ordered it to be cancelled”.

“This is the case when we must think about saving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” the president said.

Shoigu said his troops have asked the remaining Ukrainian soldiers “to lay down their arms” and reportedly Putin has “guaranteed” that those who do will receive “decent treatment in accordance with international legal acts.”

