By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 9:51

Here's Johnny! The axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' goes up for auction. Image: YouTube

Here's Johnny! The axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' goes up for auction.

Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film produced one of the most iconic scenes in film history.

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film produced one of the most iconic scenes in film history.

In the scene, Jack Nicholson’s character in The Shining, Jack Torrance, smashes a hole through the bathroom door in which his wife Wendy, played by Shelley Duvall, has been hiding. After successfully creating a hole big enough for his head to fit, Torrance pokes his head through the opening and utters one of the most iconic movie lines in film history; “Here’s Johnny!”

Bidding for the sort-after piece of movie memorabilia started at $50,000 and is now at $60,000 with 7 days to go. Auctioneers at Gotta have Rock and Roll expect it to fetch between $60,000 and $90,000.

The axe is displayed in a 25 x 2.5 x 40.5 shadow box frame with photos from the film. The collectable comes with a letter of authenticity from Norank Engineering and is dated June 8, 1989, stating that the axe was used in the film. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the auction house, Gotta Have Rock & Roll.

It is one of several that were wielded by Nicholson in this cult horror film. The last of these was recently sold by The Prop Store for a whopping $209,000, as reported by europasur.es.

