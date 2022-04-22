By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 9:51
Here's Johnny! The axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' goes up for auction. Image: YouTube
HERE’S JOHNNY! The axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining‘ goes up for auction. The axe used in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film produced one of the most iconic scenes in film history.
In the scene, Jack Nicholson’s character in The Shining, Jack Torrance, smashes a hole through the bathroom door in which his wife Wendy, played by Shelley Duvall, has been hiding. After successfully creating a hole big enough for his head to fit, Torrance pokes his head through the opening and utters one of the most iconic movie lines in film history; “Here’s Johnny!”
Bidding for the sort-after piece of movie memorabilia started at $50,000 and is now at $60,000 with 7 days to go. Auctioneers at Gotta have Rock and Roll expect it to fetch between $60,000 and $90,000.
The axe is displayed in a 25 x 2.5 x 40.5 shadow box frame with photos from the film. The collectable comes with a letter of authenticity from Norank Engineering and is dated June 8, 1989, stating that the axe was used in the film. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the auction house, Gotta Have Rock & Roll.
It is one of several that were wielded by Nicholson in this cult horror film. The last of these was recently sold by The Prop Store for a whopping $209,000, as reported by europasur.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.