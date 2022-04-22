By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 12:26

Heartwarming moment GMB suprised British Author with nurse who cared for him during Covid coma Credit: Twitter @GMB

Acclaimed children’s Author Michael Rosen, was surprised on Good Morning Britain by the nurse who cared for him while he was in a covid induced coma.

On Friday 22, April Author Michael Rosen, who has written classics such as “We’re going on a bear hunt” and “On the Move” was emotional after meeting the nurse who cared for him while he was in a coma, from which he still suffers side-effects including the loss of sight in one eye and hearing in one ear, as reported by the PA news agency.

Speaking on the Morning Show he stated: “I was totally out of it in an induced coma and there are no memories in my brain of things that went on. In fact, the days after I supposedly came out of the coma, the doctors, nurses were talking to me and I have got no memory of that either.”

Earlier this month, Michael Rosen posted a Tweet that read: “Two years ago today: Beth (who I’ve not met since) working to keep me alive, giving me years more life. This is from my ‘Patient Diary’ from when I was in a coma.”

Credit: Twitter @MicahelRosenYes

Two years ago today: Beth (who I’ve not met since) working to keep me alive, giving me years more life. This is from my ‘Patient Diary’ from when I was in a coma. pic.twitter.com/uE88I3URXU — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) April 16, 2022

Speaking on the diary, he stated: “To start off with I couldn’t bear to look at it. My wife Emma had it sitting on the table and she said: ‘There’s your patient diary’, and I wouldn’t and couldn’t read it. I don’t know why. I just sort of looked at the cover of it. And then, bit by bit, I came to read it.”

After meeting the nurse named Beth, Rosen stated: “That’s amazing, thank you, that’s all I can say. It’s disorienting, there’s this period of my life that is lost but you know about it.That’s what’s great (about the diary), because it’s like watching a movie of yourself. It’s difficult, it really is, because I can’t come to terms with how people care for you. The only way I can think of is like the way we as parents care for our children, and here’s this young woman caring for an old geezer like me, as if she’s my parent.”

“I can’t even imagine it, all the care that you did. There’s nurses in the diary saying: ‘We held your hand and you squeezed my hand,’ I think: ‘Why did you hold my hand? You’re a nurse, you don’t have to hold my hand, I’m unconscious,’ and it’s just that level of care.”

GMB presenter Kate Garraway revealed that Michael Rosen had been just two beds distance from her husband Derek Draper, also undergoing treatment for Covid: “Michael was on the same ward as my husband, Derek, which we only found out, because you told me, Michael. Neither Derek or Michael were conscious at the time and none of us as wives and children and uncles of people who were sick could go in, and we had no sense of what was happening.”

After the nurse confirmed she had also worked caring for Derek, Garraway said: “That is amazing, thank you so much.I don’t know whether I can leap up and hug you but I’m going to. I’m quite overwhelmed as I’ve not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it’s lovely.”