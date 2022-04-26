By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 21:38

Benalgabón Cultural Week awaits visitors with music, exhibitions and workshops. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has announced the programme for its Cultural Week, to be celebrated in Benalgabón from April 29 to May 8.

Visitors to the Benalgabón Cultural Week, from April 29 to May 8, will not be disappointed by the range of exciting activities lined up.

The mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, said: “Benagalbón will become a real open-air museum with more than thirty activities, with music in its various forms, performing arts, painting, audiovisuals, exhibitions, parties and concerts.” He added: “Defending, protecting and maintaining our roots makes us better as a society and as a municipality.”

The councillor for Culture, Clara Perles, said: “Benagalbón is a very welcoming village and we know that everyone who comes to the Cultural Week will enjoy each of the activities that take place.” Some of the activities include the BenalRock Festival in the Plaza de la Iglesia, a flamenco night and introductory workshops on music, painting and photography.

The full programme of the Benagalbón Cultural Week is available on the Town Hall website at www.rincondelavictoria.es.

