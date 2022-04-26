Largest cruise ship in the world will dock in Malaga on Saturday

By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 13:27

The largest cruise ship in the world will dock on the Costa del Sol in Malaga on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is said to be the largest cruise ship in the world. The ship is set to dock at Malaga port on Saturday, April 30. The cruise ship will be visiting Malaga as part of a 14-day luxury voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Spain’s Barcelona. Malaga will be the ship’s first European port of call.

Wonder of the Seas comes complete with 18 decks and has a maximum capacity of nearly 7,000 passengers. The ship can also boast of having nearly 3,000 cabins of different types.

According to Royal Caribbean: “The world’s largest ship, Wonder of the Seas, brings even bigger adventures to the award-winning Oasis Class.

“AquaTheater shows will have you sitting on the edge of your seat with incredible ocean views and a stunning new backdrop.”

The cruise ship also features the “all-new Wonder Playscape, an underwater world full of slides, climbing walls and games, where you can let your imagination run wild.” Favourite attractions including FlowRider and Ultimate Abyss are also on board.

As reported by Malaga Hoy: “With 22 restaurants and 11 bars as well as the most varied leisure options, the ship that will arrive this Saturday in Malaga offers as novelties an American southern style bar and another with panoramic views.”

