Met Police launch appeal to trace missing teenager from Barnet

By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 11:33
Credit: Met Police
Officers from the Met police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has been reported missing from Barnet. The appeal was launched on April 26.
15-year-old James Warden was last seen on Friday, March 25. The young teen was reported missing to the police on Saturday, 9 April.
According to the police: “He is known to have links to New Southgate, Hendon, Carlisle, Milton Keynes and Bournemouth. He may have travelled outside of London.”
Anyone with any information relating to James’ whereabouts has been asked to ring 101 quoting reference 22MIS012029.
The Missing People charity can be contacted by calling 116 000 to report any information on James.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
