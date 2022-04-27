BREAKING NEWS: Flight from Amsterdam to Faro squawks ‘7700’ emergency in mid-air incident

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 9:04
An easyJet flight heading to Faro from Amsterdam has squawked a ‘7700’ emergency alert. As reported by The Express on April 27, the flight left Amsterdam shortly after 7am. The flight had been expected to land just after 9am in Faro.
SimpleFlying explained how a squawk alert works. The company revealed: “This code is used to communicate all emergencies onboard a flight…
“Depending on the nature and severity, crews may conduct checks before formally declaring an emergency.
“When squawk 7700 is declared, all nearby ATCs (Air Traffic Control) are also informed of the emergency and pilots can fly the plane as they see fit regardless of the rules.”
No further details about the squawk are known at this time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.