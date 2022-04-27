BREAKING NEWS: Flight from Amsterdam to Faro squawks ‘7700’ emergency in mid-air incident

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 9:04

BREAKING NEWS: EasyJet flight from Amsterdam to Faro squawks ‘7700’ emergency in mid-air incident.

An easyJet flight heading to Faro from Amsterdam has squawked a ‘7700’ emergency alert. As reported by The Express on April 27, the flight left Amsterdam shortly after 7am. The flight had been expected to land just after 9am in Faro.

SimpleFlying explained how a squawk alert works. The company revealed: “This code is used to communicate all emergencies onboard a flight…

“Depending on the nature and severity, crews may conduct checks before formally declaring an emergency.

“When squawk 7700 is declared, all nearby ATCs (Air Traffic Control) are also informed of the emergency and pilots can fly the plane as they see fit regardless of the rules.”

No further details about the squawk are known at this time.

