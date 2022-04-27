By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 12:24

BREAKING: Care homes ‘turned into human slaughterhouses’ as High Court rules UK government broke the law in failing to protect residents from Covid-19.

Piers Morgan reacted to the news of the huge failures of Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic.

PIERS MORGAN reacted to the news on Wednesday, April 27 that a High Court ruled that the UK government had broken the law in failing to protect residents of care homes from Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The TV presenter suggested that instead of forming a ‘protective ring’ around care homes “they illegally turned them into human slaughterhouses”.

Breaking the news for ITV, Paul Brand revealed that a High Court had dismissed claims from the UK government that they had put a ‘protective ring’ around care homes during the Covid pandemic and ruled that they had failed in protecting the residents.

According to his report, judges Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Garnham agreed that policies from the government failed in taking considerable and correct action in preventing potential risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from the non-symptomatic transmission of COVID.

The case was brought forward by the family of Michael Gibson and Donald Harris who both died in care homes. Representatives for the families brought the action against Health Secretary Sajid Javid, NHS England and Public Health England in March.

Jason Coppel QC, representing the famililies, said in a written case outline: “The care home population was known to be uniquely vulnerable to being killed or seriously harmed by Covid-19.

“The Government’s failure to protect it, and positive steps taken by the Government which introduced Covid-19 infection into care homes, represent one of the most egregious and devastating policy failures in the modern era.”

Mr Coppel told judges: “That death toll should not and need not have happened.”

He added: “Put together, the various policies were a recipe for disaster and disaster is what happened.”

The defence for Sajid Javid said the government had worked “tirelessly to seek to protect the public from the threat to life.”

Sir James Eadie QC said: “This is a judicial review challenge to six specific policies made in the early stage of the pandemic.

“As the evidence demonstrates, the defendants worked (and continue to work) tirelessly to seek to protect the public from the threat to life and health posed by the most serious pandemic in living memory, and specifically sought to safeguard care homes and their residents.”

He added: “The lawfulness of the decisions under challenge must be assessed in the context of the unprecedented challenge faced by the Government and the NHS at that time, in particular March and April 2020.”

Piers Morgan said following the ruling: “Wow. Massive moment. Nails the repeated lie from @BorisJohnson & @MattHancock that they put a ‘protective ring’ around care homes.

“They didn’t – they illegally turned them into human slaughterhouses.”

Matt Hancock was UK Health Secretary during the time when more than 20,000 elderly or disabled care home residents in England and Wales died from Covid-19.

