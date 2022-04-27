By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 12:55

Top Mexican wrestler dies following a heart attack hours after collapsing during a show. Image: CMLL/ Twitter

A top Mexican wrestler dies following a heart attack hours after collapsing during a show.

The World Wrestling Council (CMLL) revealed the tragic news.

TOP Mexican wrestler Toro Bill Jr dies following a suspected heart attack just hours after collapsing during a show, according to the World Wrestling Council (CMLL).

The 35-year-old was taken part in a show at Arena Puebla in Mexico on Monday, April 25.

A statement read: “CMLL joins the sorrow that overwhelms the fighting family due to the sensitive death of luchador Toro Bill Jr, who had an outstanding career in the Puebla Arena.

“We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family and friends for this irreparable loss.

“Rest in peace.”

⚫ HASTA SIEMPRE, TORO BILL JR. ⚫

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento del luchador Toro Bill Jr., quien tuvo una destacada trayectoria en la Arena Puebla. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/b9dfVLN329 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 26, 2022

The masked professional wrestler – known as luchadors in Mexico – was taking part in an event on April 25, however, he collapsed to the canvas during his in-ring presentation ahead of teaming with ‘Prayer’ during the night’s second fight against Asturiano and Millenium.

The luchador was stretchered from the arena but sadly died despite best efforts from the paramedics and doctors at the Puebla Arena who were seen using a defibrillator. His death occurred while the main event took place, as reported by elsoldepuebla.com.mx.

Despite this, his cause of death has not been confirmed by the CMLL or his family, as noted by the Sun.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.