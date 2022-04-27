Pub opening hours extended: Celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 12:34
The government have officially extended opening hours to give people the opportunity “to continue their celebrations of this historic milestone over the bank holiday.”
On Monday, April 26, the government revealed that Parliament had “passed an order to extend licensing hours in pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales from 11pm to 1am to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The extension will cover Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June, providing the opportunity for people to continue their celebrations of this historic milestone over the bank holiday.
“Platinum Jubilee is a historic national occasion, and the licensing hours extension will coincide with the extended bank holiday.”
Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: “For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.
“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.
“Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”
