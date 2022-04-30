Brits angry as Mallorca limits number of all-inclusive drinks to six per day

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 April 2022 • 9:20

Brits angry as number of all-inclusive drinks limited to six per day Source: Wikiflex

A crackdown on drunken behaviour on the Balearic Islands has made a number of Brits angry as drinks at all-inclusive venues in Mallaroca are limited to six per person per day.

The rule imposed as the Islands try to clean up their image and to reduce unsociable behaviour, means that only three alcoholic drinks are available at lunch time or at dinner time. Holiday makers are however free to purchase their own drinks outside of that limit.

The Metro has cited the example of a 42-year-old who recently booked an all-inclusive in Mallorca through travel company Love Holiday, thinking that for his £240 for a three-night trip he could consume as much food and booze as he wanted.

But he was told of the restriction on arrival saying that: ‘We only found out when we checked in and only budgeted so much because thought all our food and drink would be covered.

‘We were very upset and angry.

‘We’ve come as a family of eight to celebrate my cousin’s 40th and while we have still had a good time, we have incurred extra costs as a result.’

IN place since January the crackdown on booze is part of a package of measures aimed to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Spain, but many travellers are still unaware of the restriction.

Others customers have said they understand the need for the rule but believe they have been misinformed and should’ve been told of the restriction before booking. They say such holidays should not be sold as “all-inclusive” as that is misleading.

Holidaymakers writing on social media have reacted furiously to the new laws, which many feel have not been widely publicised, with ABTA saying the rules have the potential to cause ‘confusion’ among holidaymakers.

A spokesperson said: ‘Some of the measures introduced by the Balearic Islands authorities to limit anti-social behaviour have potential to cause confusion for UK holidaymakers.

‘We welcome the recent clarification from the authorities, including that the restrictions will only apply to certain limited areas in Mallorca and Ibiza rather than the whole of the Balearics as originally proposed.’

Although some travel operators have alerted their customers to the crackdown on free booze, something that has been widely publicised in Spain, it appears many others haven’t.

A spokesperson for Love Holidays said: ‘We would always urge customers to read the details of their hotel to ensure they are happy with their purchase.”

Headlines such as “all-inclusive drinks” can be misleading but the devil is always in the detail with customers regularly advised by Which, the consumer association, and others to read the small print to ensure they have read any restrictions that may apply.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.