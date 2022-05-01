Watch a dad and son´s fab duet of Sinatra´s Me & My Shadow

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 May 2022 • 11:32

Image: Matt Clayton and son Archie. Credit: Matt Clayton, @StarleyEntertainment, Facebook

This car dash-cam of a dad and his young son Archie singing a beautiful duet will have you singing along too.

Archie was only six years old when this dash-cam footage was shared by his mother and talented 36 year old dad, Matthew Clayton.

Archie shows he can sing just like his dad Matt who called it “a lovely car ride.”

From Faversham, Kent, in England, the duo recreated the famous duet featuring Sammy Davis Jr. and Sinatra performing Me & My Shadow.

Matt is a talented singer with a musical style reminiscent of the 1950s and loves to sing Swing made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis Jr.

For more than thirty years, he has been performing in stage cabaret, musical theatre, and concert productions across south east England.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.