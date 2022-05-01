By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 13:37

Joanna Barnes, actress in ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Auntie Mame’ dies aged 87.

Actress Joanna Barnes is probably best known for her roles in both Parent Trap movies. The 87-year-old actress died after a long illness, according to a family friend speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

As reported by The Radio Times on May 1, Joanna died on Friday, April 29, in California at her home. Her friend revealed that she had been suffering from “multiple health problems.”

Joanna had appeared in the original 1961 Parent Trap movie playing antagonist Vicky Robinson. She later returned for the 1998 remake and played Meredith Blake’s mother.

Tributes poured in for the actress and one fan said: “Gloria Upson has picked up her ping-pong ball and left the building.

“RIP Joanna Barnes. Few performers ever brought me as much joy as you did in a single scene.”

Another fan lamented the loss and said “So sad to hear that Joanna Barnes has passed. As a kid I thought she was so delightfully evil as Vicky in The Parent Trap, but reevaluating the movie as an adult who doesn’t like camping gave me newfound sympathy for her high-maintenence gold digger.”

