Once-in-a-lifetime commemorative books to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 9:51

Credit: the UK Gov

Commemorative books to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be handed out in primary schools.

A free commemorative book to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee will be handed out to children attending state-funded primary schools across the United Kingdom. The books will be handed out later this month.

The government revealed on May 1 that the books are “designed as an official once-in-a-lifetime commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee and written in collaboration with royal experts and historians.” The commemorative books will “tell the story of a young girl, Isabella, visiting her Great Granny Joyce who tells her about the Queen and this year’s Jubilee”.

The books can be personalised and each one has a “this book belongs to” section at the beginning of the book. The page reads: “During [the Queen’s] reign, the world has changed in so many ways… [This book] will help you understand the amazing life and times of our Queen and the magic of the unique, unshakable bond she shares with the people she serves.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.

“Millions of children will soon receive their own commemorative Jubilee book, celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy. I hope all our pupils are as excited as I am to read about Her Majesty’s amazing life and the people and events that have shaped history during the last 70 years.”

The books will only be given out to schools in Scotland and Wales if schools request them.

