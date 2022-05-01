By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 15:22

UK exposes sick Russian troll factory plaguing social media with Kremlin propaganda.

A Russian troll factory is baiting audiences and targeting politicians across the UK, India and South Africa. Experts have revealed how Russia is using the factory to spread lies worldwide on social media and on popular websites.

The government in the UK revealed on Sunday, May 1, that cyber soldiers are “ruthlessly targeting politicians and audiences across a number of countries.”

The large-scale disinformation campaign is being used to manipulate public opinion across the globe on “Russia’s illegitimate war in Ukraine.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war. The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “These are insidious attempts by Putin and his propaganda machine to deceive the world about the brutality he’s inflicting on the people of Ukraine. This evidence will help us to more effectively identify and remove Russian disinformation and follows our decisive action to block anyone from doing business with Kremlin-controlled outlets RT and Sputnik.”

Experts have compiled evidence that proves that: “the troll factory is using Telegram to actively recruit and co-ordinate new supporters who then target the social media profiles of Kremlin critics – spamming them with pro-Putin and pro-war comments,” according to the government.

The factory is said to be targeting “senior UK ministers’ social media accounts, alongside other world leaders”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.