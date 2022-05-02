Lightning strikes ignite two fires in Murcia province

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 20:05

Firefighters tackle two blazes caused by lightning strikes in the province of Murcia



According to the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre, a forest fire has broken out in the Murcian municipality of ​​Moratalla this afternoon, Monday, May 2. They report receiving notification at around 5:17pm of a lightning strike igniting a blaze.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of La Huertanica. 112 immediately mobilised the emergency services, including informing the head of the Calasparra Forestry Brigade. He attended the location to assess the scope of the incident and subsequently coordinated the work to control and extinguish the flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, the firefighters were transferred to the Sierra del Molino area in Calasparra, where another fire had broken out, also caused by lightning.

Intense storm activity in the province this Monday is generating various incidents. In addition to the fires, it has caused rocks to fall on the road that gives access to the district of Los Baños de Mula. Traffic has also been affected by hailstones in the municipalities of Mula, Bullas, and Yecla.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, had predicted this intense hailstorm in Bullas, Mula, and Yecla, where the streets were turned into rivers, while the ice, with a diameter of about two centimetres, did not stop falling, and covered the ground in white as if it had snowed, as reported by laopiniondemurcia.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.