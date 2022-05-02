By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 12:33

Ryanair holiday warning after family forced to pay £113 extra for their Benidorm flights after an easy to make mistake.

A disgruntled Ryanair customer has blasted the airline after her seats were allegedly “sold” to someone else after they had been paid for by the family. Sue Graham had flown out to Spain’s Benidorm with her family and had been flying back from Alicante Airport to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

According to The Sun on May 2, problems hit though when the family tried to return home.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo Sue explained: “On getting to Alicante airport for our flight home we were told by the Ryanair attendant our seats had been cancelled and it would cost us another 30 Euros each to get on the flight we had already paid for.

“When I told the attendant we had no money I was told, ‘It’s not my problem,’ either pay a further 30 Euros each or sort yourself out.

“I suffer with depression and anxiety so can you imagine my state of mind thinking we were going to be abandoned at the airport.”

According to Ryanair the problems were due to the fact that Sue had booked via On the Beach, rather than booking directly with the airline.

“I’m disgusted. I have been informed of this happening to other travellers due to the airline over selling seats. If someone gets there before you, they will sell them your seats,” commented Sue.

A Ryanair spokesperson commented on the issue and said: “This is a prime example of the issues faced when customers book flights through OTAs (online travel agents) and not directly with the airline.

“Ryanair did not cancel the seats in Ms. Graham’s booking. Ms. Graham was charged a standard airport check-in fee of €90 (€30 per passenger) as she failed to check-in online two hours prior to the scheduled departure time. Ryanair urges customers to always book directly, as OTAs may provide Ryanair with incorrect email addresses, contact & payment details, which block Ryanair from communicating directly with the customer to share essential flight information and updates, including check-in prompts, potential departure time changes, delays, cancellations, and refund updates.”

The spokesperson added: “To protect our customers, Ryanair has developed the Verified Seal and Price Checker to guarantee customers that they are booking directly with Ryanair. However, to avoid unnecessary complications, Ryanair advises customers to always book directly on the official Ryanair website/app.”

