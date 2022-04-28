Shock as Belgian passenger dies on Ryanair flight to Italy

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 7:56

Shock as a Belgian passenger dies on a Ryanair flight to Italy’s Bergamo.

Passengers were shocked after a fellow traveller took ill and died on a Ryanair flight to Bergamo in Italy on Sunday, April 24. Ryanair flight number #FR4526 quickly contacted air traffic control to relay details of the medical emergency. The Boeing 737-800 had been heading from Brussels to Milan.

A 59-year-old Belgian man died, according to the Italian newspaper primabergamo.

When the plane touched down emergency vehicles were already on the runway and medics were able to board the plane straight away. The man, who is said to have fallen ill during the latter part of the flight could not be saved though. According to reports, it is believed that the man died of a heart attack.

