Lorca shines in Italian spotlight

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Lorca's Bella Vita
Image: Lorca Town Hall
Lorca welcomed a group of Italian journalists on April 19, as part of a strategic effort by the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia to spotlight the town during the Caravaca de la Cruz Jubilee Year.
Tasked with broadcasting Lorca’s treasures to Italian audiences, the journalists, representing esteemed outlets like Vatican News – Radio Vaticana, and TV2000, went on a comprehensive press trip. Their itinerary, meticulously crafted, showcased Lorca’s cultural highlights, including visits to landmarks such as the Medieval Synagogue, Embroidery Museums, Plaza de España, San Patricio Collegiate Church, and Casa de Guevara.
Santiago Parra, Lorca’s Tourism Councilor, lauded the initiative as pivotal in amplifying Lorca’s presence across Europe, encouraging an influx of European tourists. By engaging Italian media powerhouses, this project aligns seamlessly with the Region of Murcia Tourism Strategic Plan 2022-2032, designed to bolster international visibility and tap into growing foreign markets. This cross-cultural exchange not only celebrates Lorca’s heritage but also introduces the area as an interesting destination for European tourists.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
