Police launch appeal to locate missing teenager from Ilford

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 10:06

Credit: Met Police

Police launch an appeal to locate a missing teenager from London’s Ilford. The police have called on the public to help them locate a missing 19-year-old.

London’s Metropolitan police have launched an appeal to help locate Zoraise Mohammad who was last seen as he left his home in Thorold Road at around 6pm on Wednesday, 27 April. He was reported as a missing person the next day. The appeal was launched on May 2.

According to the police: “The 19-year-old has not been in touch with his family since. He struggles to communicate and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

The police went on to add: “Anyone who sees Zoraise or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22MIS014175. You can also contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.”

