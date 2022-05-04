BREAKING NEWS: EU set to unveil Russian oil sanctions as evacuees recall Azovstal steelworks horror

By Alex Glenn • 04 May 2022 • 9:35

BREAKING NEWS: EU set to unveil Russian oil sanctions as evacuees recall Azovstal steelworks horrors.

Due to Russia’s ongoing onslaught against Ukraine, it is expected that the European Union will unveil oil sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, May 4, according to The Guardian.

Evacuees from the Azovstal steelworks have spoken out about being “being knocked to the ground by an explosion.” Russia’s ongoing attacks are said to be suffering from “shocking intelligence failures,” according to the head of the UK armed forces.

Despite Europe relying heavily on oil from Russia, it is expected that the EU will target the oil industry. According to The Guardian, new sanctions are expected to be announced by the European Commission president Ursula von der on May 4. The new sanctions could go as far as banning the import of oil from Russia before the year is out.

The Ukrainian president has revealed that more than 150 people have made it to Zaporizhzhia after escaping the steelworks. He commented: “Finally, these people are completely safe. They will get help.”

After making it to safety evacuee Anna Zaitseva revealed the conditions that people had been subjected to. She said: “Under permanent fire, sleeping on improvised mats, being pounded by the blast waves, running with your son and being knocked to the ground by an explosion – everything was horrible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.